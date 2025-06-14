Singapore's 15th parliament to open on Sept 5

Singapore's 15th Parliament will hold its first session on Sept 5 at 5pm.

The sitting would commence with the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of Members of the Parliament (MP) who were elected during General Election 2025, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah in a media release on Friday (June 13).

Seah Kian Peng has been serving as Speaker since 2023.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will then deliver his opening address, where he will outline the priorities, policies and programmes of the Government.

Debates on the President's Address will subsequently occur between Sept 22 and 26.

The 14th Parliament was dissolved on April 15 ahead of the General Election on May 3.

The 15th Parliament will have 99 MPs consisting of 97 elected MPs and two Non-Constituency MPs comprising Andre Low and Eileen Chong from the Workers' Party.

Indranee also posted about the upcoming Parliament session on Facebook, noting: "While MPs are already on the ground doing their constituency work, the parliamentary work begins only after the Official Opening of Parliament.

"As Leader of the House, one of my responsibilities is to liaise with Parliament on the arrangement of Parliamentary business."

She shared further that "work is currently ongoing" about outlining the Government's agenda for the new term, which will be discussed in the President Tharman's address.

"The President's Address will set out our strategies and key policies to steer Singapore through the current challenging geopolitical climate and economic uncertainties, and secure a brighter future ahead for Singaporeans and our nation," Indranee added.

