Singapore's third archbishop Nicholas Chia critically ill

Singapore's third archbishop Nicholas Chia is critically ill, according to a post by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on their social media pages on Tuesday (Dec 17).

"We invite all to pray for him and for those who care for him during this time," the post also stated.

Chia, 86, is an Archbishop Emeritus, having resigned from his position in May 2013. He is the first Singapore-born clergy to have been appointed to the position of Archbishop.

In February 2014, Chia was comatose after a fall which caused him to sustain a brain haemorrhage.

Nearly a month later in March, Chia woke up from his coma after the large clot in his head had resolved and swelling subsided, reported Today Online.

Born on April 8, 1938, Chia grew up in an attap house in Hougang with a staunch Catholic family, according to a page on the Archdiocese of Singapore's website. He'd also described his growing up years as "simple but happy".

He was ordained as a priest on Jan 26, 1964 and began his ministry as assistant parish priest at the Church of Saints Peter and Paul, Catholic News reported.

Chia was later asked by then Archbishop Gregory Yong to set up the Singapore Pastoral Institute (SPI), where he served as Director from 1978 to 1990.

At his Episcopal Ordination on Oct 7, 2001 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Chia succeeded Archbishop Gregory Yong as Archbishop of Singapore.

Then President S R Nathan, state dignitaries, 16 bishops, 190 priests and an estimated 11,000 Catholics, together with representatives of the major religions in Singapore were present at the succession ceremony, according to the Archdiocese.

