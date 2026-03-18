'Momentary congestion' resolved, says Singtel as hundreds of customers report issues with services on March 18

Some 500 Singtel users are reportedly facing issues with the telco on Wednesday (March 18) evening.

This follows disruptions encountered by thousands of users on March 16 and March 17.

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Downdetector, a real-time crowdsourced platform that monitors the status of over 12,000 services across banking, internet services and social media providers, indicated that 500 users have reported issues with Singtel at 6.22pm.

Among the top three issues reported, about 48 per cent of users said it was related to mobile internet services, while another 24 per cent said it was related to mobile signal.

Social media user Zul Samian, in a comment on a marketing post published by Singtel, wrote: "Disruption again on March 18! (This is) the third consecutive day! Restarting the mobile phone doesn't solve anything!"

The user also called for Singtel to investigate the incidents thoroughly.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Singtel spokesperson clarified that there was no network disruption.

The spokesperson added that they noticed "some momentary congestion" and that the matter has been resolved.

Checks by AsiaOne on Downdetector indicate that the number of reports has fallen to about 150 at 7.30pm.

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editor@asiaone.com