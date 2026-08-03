Missing Singaporean found in Cambodia returns home, family appeals for space to heal

The 20-year-old Singaporean woman who was reported missing in Cambodia is back in Singapore, according to a statement posted by Siti Aishah Siregar's older brother.

Syafiq Siregar said in a statement posted on his Facebook on Sunday (Aug 2) afternoon the family is "extremely grateful" for the support received.

He also apologised for any misunderstanding owing to words being "taken out of context due to the nature of the situation".

In an earlier interview with local media, Syafiq was reported as saying that the family feared that Aishah may have been lured by a scammer into Cambodia after noticing transactions amounting to hundreds of dollars to an unknown person.

Both the Cambodian National Police and Aishah later released separate statements, after she was found, denying that she was scammed or forced to take part in any scam or criminal-related activities.

"The decision to leave my family in Singapore and come to Cambodia, is entirely my choice," she said in a video statement posted online.

'We take her feelings seriously and will listen'

In his statement, Syafiq said the situation has been "an incredibly distressing time" for his family, adding that this was especially so for their mother, who suddenly lost contact with her daughter after seeing her every day for 20 years.

"In this situation, my sister went missing without providing any updates on her whereabouts.

"We also found large transactions made to a person we did not know. We could only think of the worst, and I believe any parent or sibling would have thought the same."

Turning to Aishah's video statement, in which she said her living conditions were stressful, and a Cambodia Ministry of Interior spokesperson's comment that Aishah had decided to cut off contact from her family due to family problems, Syafiq said the family will address her concerns.

"We acknowledged that she has shared that she felt restricted and stressed.

"We take her feelings seriously and will listen, understand her experience and address these concerns privately and respectfully as a family."

Requested privacy for family to heal

On the negative comments regarding their family, Syafiq said that those who know them will understand the "close bond and care" within their family.

He also responded to comments on social media which pointed out that their family had accessed Aishah's personal accounts, saying this was only after she became uncontactable, adding that the family took "necessary steps" with the purpose of locating and ensuring her safety.

Thanking the ambassadors, consular staff from both embassies and law enforcement agencies, Syafiq said their family deeply appreciates their work.

Ending off his statement, Syafiq sought the public's understanding to give his family the time and space to heal.

"We seek to understand, support her well-being and focus on rebuilding trust with Aishah as much as possible, and we are reaching out to relevant organisations to assist us in doing so," he said.

"As my sister is back on Singapore soil, we ask everyone to give my family and Aishah some room and privacy at this point of time to heal."

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editor@asiaone.com