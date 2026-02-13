NEA explains why a 'burning smell' was noticed on Friday

If you've noticed a burning smell in the air after you woke up on Friday (Feb 13) morning, and throughout the day, here's why.

In a Facebook post at about 6.20pm on Friday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) explained that smoke from peatland and vegetation fires in recent weeks can release "a complex mixture of gases".

"These gases may give rise to a noticeable burning smell, even when present at low concentrations," the agency said.

Last week, Johor firefighters battled a 121.41ha forest fire in Kota Tinggi's Bio Desaru, which took several days to bring under control due to strong and windy conditions.

Following a spate of vegetation fires in end-January, Johor fire and rescue department chief Siti Rohani Nadir also urged the public not to engage in open burning, particularly under the present hot, dry and windy conditions.

Risk of smoke haze due to dry phase

NEA also cautioned the public that while showers are expected over Singapore and the surrounding region in the coming week, the region continues to be in the dry phase of the north-east monsoon.

"There continues to be a risk of extended dry periods which may lead to increased hotspot activity in the surrounding region and a risk of smoke haze," added NEA.

The agency assured the public that it will continue to monitor the overall air quality and provide updates if necessary.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu made a similar point on the possibility of Singapore experiencing haze in the coming weeks.

"The Meteorological Service Singapore has assessed that hot spot activity could increase in the coming weeks over nearby areas due to wind patterns and drier conditions in the current dry phase of the north-east monsoon," Minister Fu stated.

"This could result in hazy conditions affecting Singapore," the minister added.

Checks by AsiaOne on NEA's portal indicate that the 1-hour PM 2.5 reading at 7pm remained within the normal range.

The 24-hour PSI was moderate in the eastern and southern regions, but within the normal range at the northern, western and central regions.

[[nid:729858]]

editor@asiaone.com