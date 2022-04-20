So, why are you not in the running for PM, and are you going to be our next President? Tan Chuan-Jin responds

He gets along well with everyone, is a natural on camera and was tipped as a core member of the 4G leadership after joining politics in 2011.

So why is Tan Chuan-Jin not in the running to be the next prime minister?

In an episode of the news podcast Plan B that was shared on March 31, this question was posed to the candid 53-year-old by host Abdul Rahman.

"You seem to know your stuff," fellow host Dzar Ismail quipped.

So why are you not in the running for PM, Tan was asked during the podcast.

"I am not in the Cabinet and I am the Speaker of Parliament, so ya no," Tan replied to the question.

Being the incumbent Speaker of Parliament, Tan is not a Cabinet member, thus effectively ruling him out from being the next prime minister.

Potential candidates, including Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, are widely regarded as leading contenders to be the next prime minister.

Wong is now in line to succeed PM Lee Hsien Loong, after the former was selected to be the leader of the PAP's fourth-generation (4G) team on April 14.

Describing his past as a former brigadier-general in the Singapore Armed Forces, Tan said in the podcast: "I've always gone where an organisation has a need for me… You tell me to go here, I go here."

The responsibilities of this role is immense. One can’t even begin to imagine the weight on one’s shoulders and entire... Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Thursday, April 14, 2022

So what are Tan's retirement plans after his time as Speaker of Parliament is over?

Responding to this question on a podcast, he said he did not rule out writing a book or creating a podcast.

When asked about becoming the next head of state, Tan said he's not going to be the next president of Singapore.

He quipped: "I'm already president. As the [Singapore] National Olympic Council.

"Madam Halimah was [Speaker of Parliament]. [A] sample size of one doesn't mean every Speaker is going to be the next president."

READ MORE: 'I'm being cancelled already': Tan Chuan-Jin addresses criticisms about Parliament

chingshijie@asiaone.com