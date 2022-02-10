'Stay at home': Man rants about friend attending gathering despite being close contact of Covid-19 case

Missing out on a meet-up with friends isn't great but what if your presence might put their health in jeopardy?

Jason Yu had an uncomfortable experience after his friend attended their gathering despite having been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

Yu confirmed with AsiaOne that the get-together occurred last Sunday (Feb 6). He took to TikTok the following day to rant about his friend's actions.

"So I just got back from a gathering at a friend's house and halfway, while we were all eating, one of my friends just mentioned that his girlfriend is Covid-19 positive," Yu said.

The couple live together and when asked if he took any precautions, the friend mentioned they were still "living normally".

This annoyed Yu and he questioned why his friend felt the need to show up at all.

The 27-year-old added: "He could very possibly be carrying Covid-19 to my friend's place, infecting everyone there."

He urged people to stay at home if they've been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

On Feb 8, Yu posted another TikTok video stating he wasn't out to "cancel" his friend.

He simply wanted to emphasise the importance of staying safe and not participating in acts that might spread Covid-19.

Yu has been self-isolating in his room since he got back from the meet-up.

When asked why he decided to do that Yu told AsiaOne he could be carrying Covid-19 as he was in close contact with his friend for a prolonged period of time.

He added: "Even if my antigen rapid test (ART) results have been negative for the past three days, the tests would not show an accurate result until three to five days after the infection when the viral load is at a high.

"Therefore, the results I've received could very well be false negatives."

A similar incident occurred last Wednesday (Feb 2) when a woman visited her cousin for Chinese New Year.

She was told in person that her cousin was Covid-19 positive. The woman got upset as her unvaccinated two-year-old daughter was there, too.

