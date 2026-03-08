'Relieved': Travellers in Singapore affected by Middle East airspace closure leaves for Oman

"Relieved." That was the simple yet emotional word Swiss travellers Jeremie Berard, 36, and Joana Goncalves, 31, used to describe their feelings after checking in for Singapore Airlines flight SQ8002 on Sunday (March 8) morning.

The special flight was arranged by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for non-resident travellers, whose travel arrangements between Feb 28 to March 8 were cancelled by an airline due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East.

The two were originally scheduled to depart Singapore on Feb 28 via Qatar Airways. It was also the day that the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

"Qatar Airways cancelled our flights. We bought more flights and they were also cancelled. All the other direct flights were sold out and we couldn't find other opportunities to go home," said the couple as they described to AsiaOne their exasperating experience over the past week.

They claimed to have spent around US$5,000 (S$6,370) on tickets so far and do not know if they will receive refunds for the cancelled tickets.

When asked about the application process, Berard said they were initially worried about the timeliness of their visa application, but that eventually turned out well.

The two will next be taking a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul, where they will then make the homeward bound leg back to Switzerland.

But there were also some who would have to remain in Singapore, for now.

An Italian couple from Rome who said they have been in Singapore "for some days" could not board the flight as they lacked the necessary travel documents to enter Oman.

The couple, who declined to be named, said they are still reassessing their options as the other flights are "very expensive".

There were also others who were unable to board the plane as they did not have onward tickets from Oman.

A STB spokesperson told AsiaOne that they received 33 applications from affected non-resident foreign travellers in Singapore, with nine boarding Singapore Airlines flight SQ8002.

It added that eight travellers were unable to board as they did not have the required travel documents to enter Oman, while others found alternate travel arrangements.

"STB continues to assist foreign visitors in Singapore who may require help due to travel disruptions," the spokesperson said.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ8002, which took off at about 5.30am, is expected to land in Muscat at about 12pm.

It will then be turned around as SQ8001 to serve as the second of two government-assisted repatriation flights arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Singaporeans and their dependents stuck in the Middle East.

The first flight landed at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 at about 9.18pm on Saturday night with some 152 Singaporeans and their dependents.

[[nid:731038]]