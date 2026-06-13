3 arrested for allegedly using mobile app to load stolen card details, make fraudulent purchases

A 28-year-old Taiwanese man and two Singaporean men, both aged 24, were arrested on Friday (June 12) for their alleged involvement in using stolen credit card details to make fraudulent purchases.

In a news release on the same night, police said they received a report from a male victim who discovered two unauthorised transactions on his credit card amounting to $5,697.

Officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the Taiwanese man through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from closed circuit television (CCTV) and police cameras.

Police said their preliminary investigations revealed that he had allegedly used a mobile application to load stolen credit card details onto his mobile phone.

He then went on to fraudulently purchase three units of iPhone 17 Pro Max at a retail store using near-field communication (NFC) payment.

Apart from the iPhones, the Taiwanese man is also believed to have acted on the instructions of an overseas handler to make purchases of electronic devices and gold jewellery using stolen credit details.

The items would then be handed over to the two Singaporean men, who would, in turn, hand them over to unknown persons in Singapore.

Police seized mobile phones, digital devices, cash amounting to $57,000, and various items believed to have been fraudulently purchased, including wireless earphones and gold jewellery from the trio during their arrest.

All three men will be charged in court on Saturday.

If found guilty of conspiracy to commit cheating, the trio may each face imprisonment of up to 10 years, and also be liable to a fine, caning, or both.

Members of the public are advised to call their card-issuing banks immediately if their credit/debit cards are lost or stolen.

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editor@asiaone.com