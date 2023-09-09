'Suay or lucky?' Woman after metal rod flew and hit her windscreen along PIE

Imagine driving along the expressway and seeing a metal rod hurtling towards your car.

While it may sound like a scene out of horror film Final Destination, the terrifying incident happened to motorist Jesslyn Seah.

In a TikTok carousell uploaded on Sept 6, Seah shared that she had been driving along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport on Tuesday (Sept 5) at around 11.20am.

She posted that she was near a construction site next to Bukit Batok West MRT station when the metal rod flew towards her car.

It hit the passenger side of the windscreen and cracked it, resulting in shards of glass landing inside the car and onto the passenger seat.

"Thankfully there was no one sitting there and thankfully it didn't hit my side of the car. Otherwise, the glass could have gotten in my eyes," she recounted gratefully.

Seah said that she does not know if the metal rod was from the heavy vehicle in front of her or from the nearby construction site.

"Should I consider myself suay (Hokkien for unlucky) or lucky? I have never seen a metal rod flying like this before," she wrote.

Seah also pointed out that if the rod had actually hit a motorist, the consequences would be unthinkable.

"I am still traumatised after this incident," she confessed in the post.

AsiaOne has reached out to Seah for more details.

Car splattered with cement from passing truck

In a separate incident last month, a car was splattered with cement from a passing cement truck.

The vehicle had "sped by" and the driver, Christine Tan, said her windscreen was covered with cement and it affected her visibility.

"It took me a painful 10 minutes to inch my way home," wrote Tan, adding that some of the cement could not be removed.

She also pointed out that the situation could have been worse if a cyclist had been in her place, or if something else had fallen from the truck.

