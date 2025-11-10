Explained: Viral video showing submarine transiting waters north of Singapore

A video posted on Facebook group Singapore Incidents — showing a submarine transiting the East Johor Strait — has gone viral, with netizens speculating on its nationality and why it was sailing in "shallow waters".

Here is a clue: It belongs neither to Singapore or Malaysia.

The East Johor Strait is a narrow strip of waterway separating Johor from Singapore, and it starts from the east of the Causeway in Woodlands connecting to the Singapore Strait off Changi. The strait has an average depth of about 12m.

The video, likely taken from Punggol Point Crown, shows a surfaced submarine travelling towards Sembawang Shipyard. The refineries in Pasir Gudang can be seen in the background.

Is it a Singapore or Malaysia submarine?

The answer is neither.

Singapore operates the Type 218SG submarine, also known as the Invincible-class. The two lead boats of the class were commissioned in September 2024, while Malaysia operates two Scorpene-class submarines which are based at Teluk Sepanggar naval base in Sabah.

The submarines of both countries do not feature the distinct intercept array seen at the bow of the one in the video, but is found on the Royal Australia Navy's Collins-class submarine.

Why would an Australian submarine be going to Sembawang?

The answer lies in the Five Power Defence Arrangement (FPDA) between Commonwealth countries Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

It is a collective defence agreement established in 1971 after British forces withdrew from the ‘East of Suez’, and intended to safeguard the defence of Singapore and Malaysia.

Today, it is characterised by regular exercises to ensure inter-operability, while also looking at ways to do more to counter emerging security threats.

Under the arrangement, Britain maintains a small formation known as the British Defence Singapore Support Unit within Sembawang Shipyard.

In a 2024 interview with defence journal Janes, Commander Edwin Cooper said that his 29-personnel outfit facilitates port operations and delivering fuel to FPDA and US vessels operating in the region.

So, no more guesses now.

