Sungei Kadut fires: Man, 20, arrested for allegedly setting 3 properties on fire

A 20-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (March 14) for allegedly setting three properties on fire between Tuesday and Thursday.

AsiaOne reported on Thursday that preliminary investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) into the fires on March 10 and March 11 indicated that they were "deliberately started".

The police also told AsiaOne that they commenced investigations into the fire cases. But amid ongoing investigations, the man struck again on Thursday, at 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent — approximately 300m to the south of the first fire.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said the blaze was extinguished by members of the public before firefighters arrived, adding that there were no reported injuries.

The fire involved discarded items at the corner of a staircase area within the affected premises.

Male suspect arrested after 3rd fire

Following extensive investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the suspected arsonist and arrested him on Thursday.

A lighter and a pair of gloves which were purportedly used by the man were seized as case exhibits.

The offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

A police spokesperson told AsiaOne that they have "zero tolerance" for acts that endanger the lives or safety of others, adding that they will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

JTC plans to redevelop Sungei Kadut into Sungei Kadut Eco-District to catalyse economic restructuring and industry transformation.

It is recovering sites in the area as their leases expire and carrying out demolition works progressively.

