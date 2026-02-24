Police investigating identity of suspicious person seen at Soo Chow View in Upper Thomson

A suspicious person was sighted in the vicinity of Soo Chow View in Upper Thomson on Tuesday (Feb 24) afternoon.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said it received a call for assistance at about 2pm. The person had left the area before officers arrived.

Soo Chow View is adjacent to Marigold Drive, where an intruder trespassed into a landed home on the night of Feb 21.

A similar case of trespass had occurred on the night of Feb 17 at a private residential property along Taman Permata, some 500m away from Marigold Drive.

When AsiaOne arrived at the scene just before 6pm, two Special Operations Command vehicles were seen along Upper Thomson Road.

A police officer was seen in one of the houses on Soo Chow View.

A police cordon had also been set up behind the row of landed properties, which borders the dense forests of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

At about 6.35pm, AsiaOne spotted three Gurkha officers entering the forest, presumably to comb the area.

The police said they are in the midst of establishing the identity of the person seen in the estate on Tuesday, and investigations are ongoing.

"Members of the public are advised to call '999' immediately if they see any persons behaving suspiciously in their neighbourhood," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the force has increased patrols to prevent and deter housebreaking and theft at private residential estates, and is proactively engaging residents from affected estates to disseminate crime prevention advisories.

Noting that while such cases "remain generally low", the police encouraged residents to reinforce security measures by ensure that their home's perimeter is well-lit and secured, installing sturdy locks on all windows and doors, and consider installing a burglar alarm system as well as CCTV cameras and signs.

Residents should avoid keeping large amounts of cash at home and always use safe deposit boxes. Valuables including jewelleries and important documents should be stored in a secure and discreet location.

Bishan-Toa Payoh MP Chee Hong Tat told AsiaOne he has requested the police to install more CCTVs and increase patrols and drone surveillance, including for the forested areas behind the houses.

He said that residents have also formed community watch groups to raise awareness and vigilance, and look out for one another.

"I thank our Police officers for stepping up their presence in the neighbourhood," he said.

[[nid:730326]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com