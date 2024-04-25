Tampines accident: Driver charged in court with 4 offences including dangerous driving causing death

A 42-year-old man was charged in court with four offences on Thursday morning (April 25) for his involvement in Monday's multi-vehicle accident in Tampines that killed two people.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, who appeared in court with his arm in a sling, was charged with dangerous driving causing death; dangerous driving causing hurt; dangerous driving; and failing to stop after an accident.

He was offered bail of $30,000 and must not have any contact with any of the prosecution witnesses, reported The Straits Times.

The accident, which occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4, involved four cars, a van and a minibus.

According to the police, the speeding vehicle crashed into three cars, a van and a minibus, reported The Straits Times.

Muhammad Syafie, who was taken to the hospital after the accident, was discharged on Wednesday and arrested.

His driving licence was also suspended with immediate effect, the police said in a statement. Investigations are ongoing for other potential offences.

A 17-year-old student at Temasek Junior College and a 57-year-old woman died in the hospital. Other than Muhammad Syafie, five other people, including two 11-year-old boys, were also taken to the hospital.

The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries a jail term of between two and eight years, as well as disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of dangerous driving causing hurt carries a fine of up to S$10,000, or jail for up to two years, or both, as well as disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Those found guilty of dangerous driving face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of failing to stop after an accident carries a fine of up to S$1,000, or an imprisonment term of up to three months, or both for each of the offences.

