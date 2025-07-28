Tanjong Katong sinkhole: Migrant workers who rescued woman receive commendation from MOM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has commended the migrant workers who helped rescue the woman whose car fell into the sinkhole that formed at Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday (July 26).

In a video posted to Facebook on Monday (July 28), Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said that he met the seven workers and presented them with an MOM Appreciation Coin on July 27 evening.

Detailing the series of events which led to the workers rescuing the woman from the sinkhole, Dinesh said: "I think this is a very good example of how our migrant workers help society in general."

"Not only do they work at the worksites and build Singapore, especially in the construction sector, but they also step forward and make themselves counted when it's important for them to do so."

The video shows Dinesh, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC and Mayor of Southeast District, visiting the seven workers at their dorm and speaking with them before presenting them with an MOM Assurance Care and Engagement (ACE) coin.

He referred to the coin as a "small token of appreciation" for "our migrant brothers who [came] here from [afar]".

Dinesh then named the seven workers, who were also shown in the clip. They are: site foreman Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, Velmurugan, Saravanan, Veerasekar, Ajithkumar, Chandirasekaran and Rajendran.

"All of them, in their own ways, came forward to support the lady who was in need and that made a big difference," he said.

Dinesh also wrote in his post: "To our migrant worker brothers - we are grateful for your contributions, not only to Singapore's progress, but also for your many selfless acts and for helping to make Singapore a more gracious society!"

Road to remain closed for further checks

The portion of Tanjong Katong Road South between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway will remain closed to facilitate ongoing repair works, said PUB, Singapore's national water agency, on Monday.

It advises motorists and commuters to plan their routes in advance and expect possible delays during the weekday peak periods.

"We seek the public's understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Further updates will be provided on the progress of works and when the affected road can be reopened," said PUB.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com