Teen taken to hospital after spraining arm on attraction at Sembawang night bazaar

A teen was taken to hospital after she reportedly sprained her arm on a bouncy castle.

The accident happened on Friday (March 22) night at Bazaar Raya Utara outside Sembawang MRT station, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

"The girl was playing on the bouncy castle with four other children.

"She suddenly started crying and her parents took her out," said Uncle Ringo founder Lee Woon Chiang, whose company is running the amusement rides at the bazaar.

"Her father accompanied her to the hospital afterwards."

Lee added that he did not know the exact cause of the accident.

According to the Chinese paper, the accident did not attract much attention as the rides were located behind the stage at the bazaar.

Members of the public only realised there was an accident when they saw Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel carrying the teen into an ambulance on a stretcher.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance near 30 Sembawang Drive at about 9.10pm on Friday.

One person was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, they said.

