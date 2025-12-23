Vivian Balakrishnan urges Cambodia, Thailand to 'resume talks, resolve dispute peacefully'

Singapore welcomes the convening of the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee meeting on Dec 24, where defence officials from both countries will meet to discuss the possibility of resuming a ceasefire between the two countries, said Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dr Balakrishnan made this comment in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 22) after attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (Asean) special meeting between foreign ministers to discuss the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand.

The meeting, chaired by Malaysia in its capacity as the chair of Asean, was held in Kuala Lumpur on the same day.

In his post, he added that Singapore is deeply concerned about the situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border and the reported casualties on both sides.

The fierce border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia have entered a third week with at least 80 people killed so far, Reuters reported.

"The Special Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting convened by the Asean chair in Kuala Lumpur today was an important step to discuss the resumption of the ceasefire," he wrote.

'Resolve their dispute peacefully'

Dr Balakrishnan also reiterated in his post Singapore's position towards the conflict, made earlier in a statement on Dec 10, calling on both countries to resolve their differences through "dialogue and negotiations".

"I urged our colleagues from both sides to de-escalate the situation, resume talks, and resolve their dispute peacefully.

"As Asean, our collective future is brighter only if we stand united," added Dr Balakrishnan.

Thailand and Cambodia have engaged in daily exchanges of rockets and artillery along their 817-km land border following the collapse of a truce in July, with fighting at multiple points stretching from forested regions near Laos to the coastal provinces of the Gulf of Thailand.

Both sides have accused the other of aggressions and violations, with neither Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim nor Trump able to bring the two countries to the table this time after various calls to their leaders.

