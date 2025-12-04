SAF coordinates delivery of over 7 tonnes of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Hat Yai

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has coordinated a delivery of over seven tonnes of humanitarian aid to Thailand, in response to cyclonic storms and monsoon rains that have caused severe flooding to the city of Hat Yai in Thailand.

The southern city, a major transport and trade hub in Thailand's Songkhla province, saw widespread damages and casualties after heavy rains inundated Thailand's south late last month.

As of Wednesday (Dec 3), the death toll in Hat Yai alone has hit 142 — more than half of the 267 people who lost their lives across eight provinces.

In a Facebook post on Dec 3, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said more than seven tonnes of aid contributed by the SAF was transported via a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft to Thailand.

The ministry added that the relief supplies included food, hygiene supplies, medicine and water.

The delivery was coordinated by the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre (Changi RHCC).

"This humanitarian assistance underscores the close the longstanding bilateral defence relations between Singapore and Thailand," Mindef said.

Both Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had earlier indicated Singapore's readiness to provide essential supplies and support relief efforts.

In a separate post on the Royal Thai Armed Forces' (RTAF) Facebook page, General Ukrit Boontanon expressed gratitude on behalf of Thailand to the government and people of Singapore.

General Ukrit, who is commander-in-chief of the RTAF, said the supplies will be managed and distributed to people affected by the floods through its Forward Emergency Response Centre — which works with the relevant local agencies to ensure "rapid and comprehensive relief".

"Cooperation with friendly countries is crucial in helping to rebuild the area and support its people, ensuring that normalcy returns as quickly as possible," General Ukrit added.

