Throwing slippers and pouring water: Teenagers film themselves harassing drunk man at HDB void deck

A group of teenagers were recently exposed for allegedly harassing a drunk man at a void deck.

Three clips, seemingly filmed by the boys themselves, were uploaded to Sgfollowsall last Friday (Nov 10), which showed them hurling various objects at an unconscious man.

It is not known when or where the incident took place.

In the first video, the teenagers can be seen throwing slippers at a man dressed in a dark blue shirt, who was sitting on the ground.

Another clip shows the teens flinging brooms, dried plants and even an orange cone at the man, now lying on the floor seemingly unconscious.

One of the teens also tosses a bucket containing dirty water at the man. He then pulls a dirty mattress to lay on top of the man, and pours more water onto the man's foot.

The man, believed to be drunk, did not react to the teens' shenanigans in the videos.

The three leaked clips of the teens' misbehaviour sparked outrage among netizens, who were quick to criticise them.

"The poor guy does not deserve this," said one.

"And they find this funny?" questioned another.

Several netizens also felt that a police report should have been made against the teens.

There was also a comment, allegedly left by one of the boys in the video, explaining what happened that day.

"He come and kick my stuff and our food, I told him and he chose to ignore, we aren't racist," he wrote.

"Me and the guy we all good we shook hands and all," he added.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the void deck where the incident occurred, the orange cone was left at the same void deck.

A 67-year-old resident, who goes by Hassan, told the Chinese daily that he sometimes sees a man sleeping at the void deck.

"He would lay a mattress at the void deck and sleep there, but it doesn't affect the residents."

However, Hassan could not confirm if the man who sleeps at the void deck is the same man in the video.

READ ALSO: 'Very dangerous': 2 kids caught on camera throwing neighbour's bicycle off Ang Mo Kio block

claudiatan@asiaone.com