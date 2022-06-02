TikTok user flipped an Ikea shopper the middle finger for interrupting her dance routine

Ikea is known for its aesthetically affordable furniture, yummy Swedish meatballs and aspiring TikTok dancers it seems, who use the space to film dance videos to channel their inner Doja Cat, a rapper whose songs always go viral as trending dance challenges.

One shopper who was just looking at some chairs there unfortunately got a middle finger thrown at his back for walking past a 'TikTok in the making'.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (May 30), two girls can be seen filming their dance moves in front of a mobile phone, presumably for a TikTok video.

The pair were then seen moving out of the way mid-dance for this man who simply wanted to browse at some chairs behind them.

One of the girls in the video then flashed her middle finger at the man behind his back.

The TikTok video was captioned "That uncle is very crazy", according to Stomp.

The person who highlighted this video told Stomp that he saw the video on TikTok and was very angry at how the girl pointed her middle finger at an elderly uncle shopping around at Ikea.

"It is totally disrespectful," said the user.

This TikTok video has since been removed.

In April, a man lodged a police report against a bus driver who flashed the middle finger at him.

SBS Transit told AsiaOne then that they do not condone the behaviour of the bus driver and will be taking disciplinary action against him.

ALSO READ: 'I hope I record their faces': Woman in Malaysia takes TikTok video of herself after suspecting she was being stalked

hiwaashini@asiaone.com