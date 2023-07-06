'Time to move on': Pritam says SNOC comes across as 'petty' in the Soh Rui Yong matter

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has come out "looking petty" after excluding long distance runner Soh Rui Yong from the national fold, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh told Parliament on Thursday (June 6).

The Workers' Party (WP) chief also shared that the council should take a "more forgiving attitude" towards Soh, despite his latest transgressions.

Singh's comments, made in support of WP's motion calling for clear and achievable goals for sporting success today, come after Soh was once again left out of the Singapore contingent and will miss the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The SNOC said last month that the 31-year-old "continued to make disparaging and derisive remarks" about others in the public domain.

In a 30-page document seen by the Straits Times, some of the issues highlighted by SNOC include Soh's comments to the media and other social media posts.

For example, on his Facebook page, Soh shared an AsiaOne article on the the viral incident from the 2023 SEA Games where he shared his water with a competitor.

In the document to Singapore Athletics, SNOC alleged that Soh's caption on the post included innuendo on former teammate Ashley Liew, with whom he was embroiled in a public spat from 2018 to 2022.

Soh had said: "True sportsmanship isn't a constructed narrative or an excuse for not winning, but rather it is verified through actions, as small and instinctive as they might be."

Reconsider decision to exclude Soh: Pritam

But in Parliament today, Singh urged the SNOC to reconsider its decision to exclude Soh from the Asian Games, which will be held in September.

The athlete was previously excluded from the 2019 and 2021 Sea Games.

"His latest non selection will seriously curtail his ability to run and medal for Singapore ever again," said Singh, while adding that the "current impasse" makes everyone "look like who they are really not".

Acknowledging that the SNOC has done "much work" in promoting and raising the esteem of Singapore sports, Singh shared: " But in the eyes of many Singaporeans, on the Soh Rui Yong matter, SNOC as the highest sporting body in Singapore, comes out looking petty.

"Even as many also believe Rui Yong needs to learn from the past and draw a line and focus on his sporting career."

In an interview with Rice Media on June 17, Soh shared that he still harbours some hope that SNOC will reverse their latest decision.

Adding that he was not given the chance to clarify his posts in front of the appeals committee, the athlete said in the report: "I look forward to proving myself on the track, and I hope the committee would see sense in putting me on the team for the Asian Games.

"And on my part, I also endeavour to be more careful."

SNOC's stand against Soh 'as if to teach him a lesson': Singh

In 2021, Soh lost a defamation suit against fellow marathoner Liew.

He had written a series of blog posts that referred to the latter's act of sportsmanship during the 2015 Sea Games as "untrue".

Speaking in Parliament today, Singh said that there is "widespread belief" that Soh's latest non-selection is a "carry over from that spat".

"One cannot help but feel that things have turned personal", the MP of Aljunied GRC said of SNOC's dispute with Soh, who is resident from his constituency.

"With SNOC taking a far stronger stand against Soh compared to other athletes who have committed transgressions, as if to teach him a lesson for his outspokenness."

While Singh shared that it is not unreasonable for SNOC to expect sportsmen and sportswomen to exhibit discipline, it should take a "more forgiving attitude" towards Soh.

After all, the council has a track record of forgiving athletes who had fallen short and allowed them to compete for Singapore, he added.

Singh said: "It is time to move on from the previous episode involving the lawsuit.

"And I hope the ministry officials, if not the minister in charge of sports, can intercede to prevent parties from reaching a point where Singapore sport cuts off its nose to spite its own face."

