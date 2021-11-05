Tit for tat? Man steals donation box from Yishun supermart after denied alcohol purchase

After his attempt to purchase alcohol was denied, a man retaliated by stealing a donation box in front of the store's cash register.

His misdeed was uncovered and exposed by the owners, who posted the CCTV footage on their Facebook page.

According to Angel Supermart's Facebook post, the incident at Blk 110 Yishun Ring Road occurred on Tuesday (Nov 2) morning at 6.46am. The post said they have a "no sales of alcohol" policy between 10.30pm and 7am.

Daniel Tan, owner of the store, told AsiaOne that he realised the donation box was stolen after he checked the store's CCTV footage on Wednesday evening.

He lodged a police report at Woodlands Police Station at 6.05pm. The police confirmed with AsiaOne that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The CCTV footage shows the man dressed in a grey shirt and wearing a blue cap, loitering in front of the counter with some cash in hand. He reaches for the donation box and stashes it into a red plastic bag that he walks out of the shop with.

PHOTO: Daniel Tan

According to Angel Supermart's Facebook post, the donation box contained "monies that were clearly demarcated 'Pay It Forward Project' which customers had generously contributed."

The post also called for people to come forward to help identify the thief.

Tan explained the donations in the box were meant for a Pay It Forward project for his chicken rice stall, OK Chicken Rice, which is known for giving out free meals to those in need. The project has been ongoing for four years.

This isn't the first time that Angel Supermart has appeared in the news. In January, CCTV footage of a man hurling abuse at a staff, who reminded him to wear a mask, appeared online.

In 2020, Tan also posted a video of a ruffian who allegedly harassed staff at their store in Ang Mo Kio.

