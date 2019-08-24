Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport

The police said they received a call for assistance at 78 Airport Boulevard where a mirror had fallen on an 18-month-old girl.
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao, Shin Min Daily News
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - An 18-month-old toddler died at Changi General Hospital on Friday (Aug 23) after a mirror fell on her inside a fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to a medical accident at 78 Airport Boulevard at 12.33pm on Friday.

The child was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

The Straits Times understands that the accident occurred at the Urban Revivo fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the child's family, believed to be tourists from China, collected her body from the morgue on Saturday morning, accompanied by Jewel staff.

Pictures taken after the accident show the store was cordoned off and a sign was put up to inform customers it was "closed for stock take".

Shin Min Daily News reported that witnesses at the mall saw staff from the store asking nearby shops for ice to apply first aid for the toddler after the accident.

ST has contacted Jewel Changi Airport for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

