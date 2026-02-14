Toto Hong Bao draw to be held on Feb 27 with $12m jackpot

If you are looking to round up the Chinese New Year festivities with a strong gallop, this may be your chance.

This year's Toto Hong Bao draw will be held on Friday (Feb 27), with an estimated $12 million jackpot.

The draw will take place at 9.30pm at Singapore Pools' headquarters at Middle Road.

Punters can purchase $10 and $20 packs at all outlets from 6.10pm on Feb 23.

The recent Reunion Draw on Feb 13 saw one winning share hit the jackpot with a windfall of $6,188,268.

Last year's $12.6 million Hong Bao jackpot was split among three winning shares.

Remember, game responsibly.

