Toto jackpot snowballs to $10m for 12th time this year

Two weeks after the Toto jackpot snowballed to $10 million - for the 11th time in 2025 - a cascade draw has been triggered again.

The upcoming Toto draw on Thursday (Nov 6) will be a cascade draw, which is triggered when there are no Group 1 winners for three consecutive draws.

This is the 12th time that the Toto Group 1 prize has snowballed to $10 million in 2025.

According to Singapore Pools’ website, eight of the top 20 jackpot prizes since Oct 2014 have come from draws in 2025.

The prize money for the upcoming Nov 6 draw snowballed from $1.25 million on Oct 30 to $2.96 million on Oct 30 and $5.83 million on Nov 6 with no winners for the Group 1 prize.

In the last cascade draw on Oct 24, three winning tickets shared the $12.4 million Toto prize money.

The Nov 6 draw will be held at 9.30pm on the same day.

