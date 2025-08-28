Award Banner
Toto jackpot snowballs to $10m for the ninth time in 2025

The cascade draw was last triggered on July 31
The ninth cascade draw for 2025 will take place at 9.30pm on Thursday (Aug 28).
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Sean Ler August 28, 2025 12:30 AM

An estimated jackpot of $10 million is for up for grabs at this Thursday's (Aug 28) Toto jackpot draw after the past three draws saw no winners.

Thursday's draw is the ninth time this year that a cascade draw is taking place.

The last time the prize money snowballed to a cascade draw was on July 31 when $12.8 million was won with a single $1 ticket bought online

A cascade draw is triggered when there are no Group 1 winners for three consecutive draws. Under Singapore Pools' lottery rules, the jackpot can only snowball up to the fourth draw.

If there is no Group 1 winner at the end of four consecutive draws, the final jackpot amount will be paid to the next prize group with winner(s) and shared equally.

That happened on July 17 when 12 Group 2 prize winners shared the jackpot for that cascade draw.

According to the Singapore Pools' website, the prize money snowballed from over $1.2 million on Aug 18, to nearly $3 million on Aug 21, and about $5.8 million on Aug 25 with no winner for the Group 1 prize. 

Thursday's draw will take place at 9.30pm. 

