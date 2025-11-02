Tree in Tampines collapses on mum and child during rain; both taken to hospital

A woman was crossing the road with her children at Tampines on Oct 24 when heavy rain caused a tree to fall on them.

In a TikTok video, Zila Fazlan wrote that she was crossing the road along Tampines Street 32 and 33 around night time when a sudden storm occurred.

"A loud clanking metal sound was heard, and within seconds, a tree fell onto the pedestrian walkway," she said.

"The incident happened abruptly, and my elder son and I were trapped under the fallen tree," she added. "My younger son managed to escape unharmed."

Zila told Mothership that she and her son managed to free themselves, but they could not remember how they did it. She described their experience as "pure shock and survival instinct".

A passer-by took Zila and her sons, ages 7 and 12, to a shelter, where they also helped to call an ambulance.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at the junction of Tampines Street 32 and 34 at about 10.25pm.

Zila was taken to Changi General Hospital and was treated for abrasions, lower back pain, and a swollen knee. She was discharged on Oct 28.

Meanwhile, her son was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) with abrasions, back pain, and a bump on his head. He was discharged on Nov 1 afternoon in stable condition.

However, he remains "traumatised" and is afraid to go back to the same road, Zila reportedly said.

Zila added that she plans to submit the hospital bills to the National Parks Board (NParks) when she receives them in a few weeks' time.

She added that NParks personnel turned up at the hospital to seek more information on the incident from her.

Tree fell due to Sumatra squall

In response to media queries, NParks' group director of streetscape Oh Cheow Sheng said NParks was alerted to an incident involving a Yellow Flame tree (Peltophorum pterocarpum) which affected a family of three at the junction of Tampines Street 32 and Tampines Street 34 on the evening of Oct 24.

"NParks is in touch with them, and our priority now is to accord assistance to them," Oh said.

The tree had failed during a Sumatra squall that brought about heavy thundery showers and gusty winds, he added.

The tree debris was cleared and NParks staff conducted precautionary checks for trees in the surrounding vicinity on Oct 25, he said.

