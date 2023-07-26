Troublemaker? Man dons Arsenal jersey, triggers fans at Spurs training session in National Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur are in town for a match against Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors.

But one 'fan' was dressed for the wrong occasion during the English Premier League (EPL) club's open training session on Tuesday (July 25).

The man turned up in a jersey representing fellow EPL rival Arsenal, according to several TikTok videos shared on the same day.

The animosity between Arsenal and Tottenham is very real. The two sides have been battling for North London footballing supremacy for over a hundred years.

And to no one's surprise, the Arsenal supporter was serenaded with boos and taunts at the National Stadium.

Appearing to be unfazed, the man was later seen smiling and acknowledging the frosty reception, while being escorted out of the stands by security.

The TikTok videos have since garnered over 100,000 views.

True enough, there were a number of netizens in the comments who criticised the man's antics.

"An attention seeker who is looking for his two minutes of fame," a netizen said.

"Get a life," another added.

"Do that in the UK and see what happens," a netizen said.

Other netizens, however, saw the funny side to this stunt.

"You are a legend," a netizen said, while another felt that he "deserves an award" for bravery.

According to the Sports Hub's condition of entry, the management reserves the right to refuse entry to or remove anyone from the National Stadium if the person is "detrimental to or compromises safety at the event".

The inaugural Singapore Festival of Football kicks off on Wednesday (July 26) when Spurs take on the Sailors.

EPL giants Liverpool will face Leicester on Sunday. They will then play against Germany's Bayern Munich on Aug 2.

