'Underrated BTO perk': TikTok user shares mookata meal along HDB corridor with neighbours, netizens watch in envy

Ain't no party like a mookata (Thai-style barbecue) party.

Barbequing meats and dipping food into the hotpot is a favourite pastime among many Singaporeans.

For TikTok user Yeayeapapayea, she's found a method of levelling up said experience.

On Friday (Sept 9), she posted a 20-second clip of a "mookata night" with her neighbours.

There wasn't a need to leave their flat as the dinner event was held along the HDB corridor, just outside everyone's home.

How's that for convenience?

The mookata feast seemed fit for a king, with chicken wings sizzling on the grill and a host of finger food bubbling away in the soup.

The table laid out along the HDB corridor had other food offerings too, with pasta and salad options available.

With a man stationed at the grill, the neighbours gathered together in the background around a makeshift dining table to enjoy each other's company.

While many might be aware that staying in BTO flats has its fair share of benefits, this one feels refreshingly new.

Yeayeapapayea seems to be enjoying living in the vicinity of other fun young families and labels this opportunity to have a mookata dinner with them as an "underrated BTO perk".

In the comments section, netizens who don't share the same level of camaraderie with their own neighbours looked on in envy.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Yeayeapapayea

One TikTok user admitted they "would love to do this too" but potential complaints from other neighbours have halted any plans to hold their own mookata party.

In November 2021, elderly residents were seen boiling dumplings along an HDB corridor. In the online sphere, many had no qualms with this.

Seeing the dumplings being cooked in that manner also brought back memories for a number of netizens.

In a separate case the following month, an HDB corridor in Sembawang was decked with Christmas decorations to spread joy during the festive season.

It even caught the eye of Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung, who praised the residents for bringing much cheer and community togetherness through their efforts.

With regards to the usage of an HDB common corridor, the Singapore Civil Defence Force states that no objects are to be placed along corridors less than 1.2 metres wide.

A minimum clear escape passage of 1.2 metres has to be maintained to ensure there is little to no obstruction to fire fighting efforts and smooth evacuation in a fire emergency.

