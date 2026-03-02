Delivery rider, 19, taken to hospital after Bukit Timah car accident

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Sunday (March 1) afternoon after an accident with a car in Bukit Timah.

The accident happened at about 2.10pm at the junction of Upper Bukit Timah Road and Jalan Asas.

A series of pictures posted on its Facebook page by SG Road Vigilante show a red Honda Jazz hatchback stopped between the second and third lanes of Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Checks by AsiaOne show that there are double white lines drawn between the two said lanes. This means that no motorist shall cross or straddle these lines.

It is unclear whether the car driver had crossed the double white lines.

A motorcycle, with a thermal bag used by food delivery riders, was lying on its side in front of the said Honda hatchback.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 19-year-old was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police added that the investigations are ongoing.

'Further measures' being considered to enhance road safety

In a parliamentary reply on Feb 25, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said the Ministry of Home Affairs and Traffic Police are considering "further measures" to enhance road safety.

Last year, the number of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities and accidents resulting in injuries rose.

There were 147 traffic accidents resulting in fatalities in 2025 compared with 139 such cases in 2024 — a 5.8 per cent increase.

Of these accidents, there were 149 deaths in 2025 compared with 142 deaths in 2024 - a 4.9 per cent rise.

Meanwhile, there were 7,560 traffic accidents resulting in injuries in 2025 compared with 7,053 such cases in 2024 — a 7.2 per cent increase.

Of these accidents, there were 9,955 victims in 2025 compared with 9,342 victims in 2024 — a 6.6 per cent rise.

