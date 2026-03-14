US forced labour trade probe: Singapore among 60 economies named, MTI to engage trade rep

Amid US President Donald Trump’s new unfair trade practices probe into excess industrial capacity in 16 major trading partners, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has launched a second investigation on 60 economies, including Singapore.

The latest investigation relates to acts, policies, and practices associated with the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

USTR Jamieson Greer said on Thursday (March 12) that he wanted countries to enforce ban on goods produced with forced labour, similar to those enshrined in a nearly century-old trade law.

Responding to the investigations on forced labour, Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Friday night that it will engage the USTR on the investigations.

The 60 economies under investigations include Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

These also include the 16 economies which are the subject of investigations relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

In an earlier statement on Thursday, MTI pointed out that Singapore has a US$27 billion (S$34 billion) trade deficit with the US and "very healthy" industrial occupancy rates.

Probe seen as bid to replace struck-down tariffs

The probe is seen as setting the stage for President Trump to impose new trade tariffs, after the US Supreme Court in February struck down his global trade tariffs, which have been the core of his economic policy.

The Trump administration said that the ruling will lead to hundreds of billions of dollars in lost revenue.

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editor@asiaone.com