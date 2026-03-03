Valuables stolen in suspected Hillview Crescent burglary; police seek information

A landed home in Upper Bukit Timah was allegedly broken into in the wee hours of Monday (March 2).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at a residential premise along Hillview Crescent at about 3.50am.

Some valuables were reported missing from the property, and the police are investigating the suspected case of housebreaking.

The estate borders the forests of Bukit Gombak Hill.

This comes after a person allegedly trespassed into a residential property along Taman Permata on Feb 17, a landed estate next to the Central Catchment Nature Reserve in Upper Thomson.

On Feb 21, another Upper Thomson resident came face-to-face with a masked stranger in a home along Marigold Drive, some 500m away. Then on Feb 24, a suspicious person was seen again in the area.

It is unclear if all three cases involve the same individual.

[[nid:730326]]

In the Hillview Crescent incident, three police cars and four tactical vehicles belonging to the Special Operations Command were parked near the estate at about 7am on Monday, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

An Upper Bukit Timah resident said he spotted several officers, including Gurkhas, searching the forests. He also saw a drone flying nearby.

Residents interviewed by Zaobao said it was their first time encountering a case of housebreaking and burglary in the neighbourhood.

A man in his 60s, who lives near the affected property, revealed that his dog was barking wildly in the early morning. He learnt about the incident only when the police visited his home at 5am to ask if anything had been stolen.

"I often see people walking in the forests, and they don't look like residents of this area," he said, adding that he is considering installing a fence at the back of his house.

Members of the public with information relating to this incident are advised to contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

The police also advised residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities immediately.

[[nid:730589]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com