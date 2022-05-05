Van spins out of control along PIE and crashes into railing, 1 person taken to hospital

In a dramatic video uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Thursday (May 5), a van was seen swerving out of control along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), cutting across three lanes before crashing into a barricade and subsequently a lorry.

In the video, the van can be seen speeding along the rightmost lane of the expressway, turning as the road curves towards the right.

Suddenly, the vehicle takes a sharp, 90-degree turn towards the leftmost lane, hurtling towards the barricade on the left.

After hitting a barricade, the van then collides with a lorry on the third lane.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along the PIE towards BKE just before the Dairy Farm Road exit on May 4 at about 9am.

"[We] conveyed a person to Ng Teng Fong Hospital," SCDF said.

While some netizens were concerned about the van driver, others were quick to blame him.

"If this joker [kept] left," a user said, "[an] accident could be avoided … Such discipline/attitude [towards] driving [gets] no sympathy from me."

"What was the van doing in the first lane?" Another user questioned.

There are other recent examples where vans have been involved in accidents.

In March this year, residents along Yishun Avenue 3 heard a loud 'bang' when a van crashed into a lamp post. The police told AsiaOne that the man later died from his injuries.

