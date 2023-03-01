Vaping and other acts you can be fined for in Singapore

Last week, a man caught using an e-vaporiser on the MRT was fined for doing so.

Vaping has been illegal in Singapore since 2018, and according to Section 16 of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993, any person who possesses and/or uses imitation tobacco products, including vaping, can be fined up to $2,000.

Here are some other acts you might not know are banned in Singapore.

Anyhow flying a kite

PHOTO: Unsplash

Kite-flying may be a popular activity at Marina Barrage and our parks, but did you know that you can get into trouble for flying kites in the wrong places?

According to Section 64 of the Air Navigation Order, kite-flying is forbidden within five kilometres of any aerodrome (read: airports), including our military airbases.

This is because aerial activities in the restricted areas can pose a danger to aircraft.

What’s the penalty: First conviction, $20,000; second or subsequent conviction, $40,000.

Where does it say so: Section 80 of the Air Navigation Order

Feeding wild animals

PHOTO: Unsplash

This should (hopefully) be common sense, but do not feed any wild animals you see across the island, such as wild boars, monkeys and, yes, even otters.

In fact, you should probably refrain from approaching them in the first place; they may look cute (or ugly-cute, in the case of wild boars), but they can be dangerous.

What’s the penalty: First conviction, $2,000; second conviction, $4,000; third or subsequent conviction, $10,000.

Where does it say so: Section 5A of the Wildlife Act 1965

Being naked at home (in view of others)

PHOTO: Unsplash

What do you mean I can't take off my clothes in my own house?!

Well, if you want to walk around stark naked, make sure that your curtains are drawn and nobody can see you.

If you're visible to your neighbours, random passersby or the public in general, you'll be considered guilty of "public" indecency.

What’s the penalty: Offenders can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months.

Where does it say so: Section 27A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906

Mooching Wi-Fi

PHOTO: Unsplash

Think you can "borrow" your neighbour's wifi to save money? Think again.

Wi-fi piggybacking is not only illegal, it's also harshly punished.

How harshly? You can be jailed for it – with the potential jail sentence being 12 times as long as the sentence you'd receive for walking around stark naked. Yikes!

What’s the penalty: First conviction, $10,000 and/or jail term of up to three years; second or subsequent conviction, $20,000 and/or jail term of up to five years.

Where does it say so: Section 6 of the Computer Misuse Act 1993

Speaking of illegal acts, did you know there's a surprising list of things that are forbidden in HDB flats? Better make sure you don't flout these rules either!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

