AI-generated National Day banner replaced after inaccuracies spotted: Chai Chee CC

What started as a National Day decoration has turned into a reminder of why AI-generated content needs a second look.

A banner that drew criticism online for appearing to feature an Indonesian flag instead of the Singapore flag has since been replaced.

Kampong Chai Chee Community Club (CC) said on Wednesday (July 22) that it had received feedback about an AI-generated banner that was recently displayed as part of the estate's National Day decorations, according to a Facebook (FB) post on Kampong Chai Chee CC's official FB page.

The community club explained that the banner had been "created and paid for by residents" hoping to celebrate Singapore's National Day. It was meant to bring "festive cheer" to the community.

Many of the volunteers involved were seniors who had generously contributed their time and effort and were unaware that the AI-generated banner contained inaccuracies, it added.

Once the issue was brought to their attention, the residents promptly replaced the banner on the same day, according to the post.

"We appreciate everyone who took the time to highlight the matter," said the post, adding that it serves as a "timely reminder that while AI can be a useful tool, its output should always be carefully checked before it is used".

The community club also thanked its residents and volunteers for their continued efforts to build a "caring, connected and spirited community", and wished everyone a happy National Day in advance.

The National Day poster featuring the Indonesian flag instead of the Singapore flag first drew online attention after a photo of it was uploaded on Reddit on Monday.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com