Vivian Balakrishnan on 4-day working visit to the Middle East

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make a four-day working visit to the Middle East on Saturday (May 2).

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the visit, from May 2 to 5, will include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

MFA added that the visit will allow Dr Balakrishnan to meet his counterparts and other Gulf leaders to reaffirm Singapore's solidarity and longstanding relations with its Gulf partners.

Dr Balakrishnan is also expected to express Singapore's appreciation for their assistance in ensuring the safety and well-being of Singaporeans in the region, including the facilitation of assisted departure operations in March 2026.

Singapore mounted a total of four repatriation flights — two from Qatar on March 7 and March 8; and two from Saudi Arabia on March 10 and March 12 — to bring home a total of 618 Singaporeans and their dependents who were stranded in the Middle East due to the US/Israel-Iran war.

During the visit, Dr Balakrishnan will exchange views on the situation in the Middle East, including the importance of de-escalation, a durable political settlement, and the upholding of international law, including ensuring safe and unimpeded transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

He will also discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the four countries in areas such as energy security, supply chain resilience, and trade and investment linkages.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by MFA officials for the visit.

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editor@asiaone.com