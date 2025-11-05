Suffering in Gaza 'gone on far too long', says Vivian Balakrishnan as Singapore donates $652k towards food aid

Singapore is committed to support ongoing efforts to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, while supporting the Palestinian Authority's rebuilding efforts through new and expanded capacity-building programmes, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dr Balakrishnan was speaking at a ceremony in the Palestinian Territories on Tuesday (Nov 4), where he handed over a US$500,000 (S$652,000) cheque to the World Food Programme (WFP) in support of their humanitarian work in Gaza.

He reiterated Singapore's support for the WFP work to "fight hunger and bring hope" to Gazans in crisis, emphasising the critical role that relief agencies such as WFP play.

"The WFP and other key relief agencies will continue to be needed even as the international community prepares for the immense challenge of rebuilding Gaza once a permanent ceasefire is reached," Dr Balakrishnan said.

Turning to the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in place, Dr Balakrishnan encouraged Israel and the Palestinian Authority to reach an agreement for the next phase and comply with the terms of the ceasefire.

"There is now a chance for Gazans to rebuild: not only homes but bring hope for the future of an entire generation...The suffering of civilians in Gaza — especially women and children — has gone on far too long," he added.

While there, Dr Balakrishnan also called on Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa and conveyed a personal invitation from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for him to make an official visit to Singapore.

Dr Balakrishnan also held separate meetings with the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Planning and International Cooperation Minister Dr Estephan Salameh, and former prime minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh.

At the meetings, Dr Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore's support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He also reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to supporting capacity-building programmes in Palestine and announced two new courses on digital economy and digital entrepreneurship under the $10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package.

Singapore's support for Gaza

Singapore and Singaporeans have thus far contributed ten tranches of aid worth over $24 million.

These include the deployment of a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft in August to deliver the ninth tranche of aid through airdrop operations — at the invitation of the Jordanian Air Force.

More recently, the Singapore Red Cross launched its fourth round of fundraising for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

