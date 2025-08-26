SAF completes airdrop operations to deliver aid to Gaza, returns to Singapore

The Singapore Armed Forces has completed airdrop operations to deliver aid to Gaza.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, along with personnel from the Singapore Army and RSAF were deployed from Aug 12 to Aug 25 to deliver Singapore's ninth tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The aid comprised medical supplies from the Ministry of Health and food supplies from various NGOs. The relief effort was coordinated through the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre.

The deployment, made at the invitation of the Jordanian government, was closely coordinated with the Royal Jordanian Air Force and multinational air forces from a dozen countries.

In total, the Singapore contingent conducted five sorties and airdropped 14.9 tonnes of aid into Gaza.

Speaking at the homecoming ceremony, Chief of Air Force Major-General (MG) Kelvin Fan thanked SAF servicemen and women, defence partners and their families for their commitment, dedication and support to achieve successful completion of the deployment.

"This outcome is a testament of our operational readiness and ability to conduct operations in short notice", said MG Fan.

The homecoming marks the safe and successful completion of Singapore's second airdrop operations to Gaza.

[[nid:721490]]

editor@asiaone.com