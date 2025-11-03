Vivian Balakrishnan visiting Palestinian Territories and Israel following ceasefire agreement

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan is on a four-day working visit to the Palestinian Territories and Israel from Nov 3 to 6.

In a statement on Monday (Nov 3) evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that Dr Balakrishnan's visit follows the recent implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

The first phase of the ceasefire entails a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

MFA added that Dr Balakrishnan's visit "reaffirms Singapore's commitment towards humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and our support for the two-state solution".

"Singapore will continue to support the Palestinian Authority's capacity building programmes and assist international efforts for the long-term reconstruction of Gaza," said MFA.

Singapore welcomes ceasefire agreement, stands ready to help Palestinians

Following the ceasefire, MFA said in a statement on Oct 9 that Singapore welcomes the agreement by Israel and Hamas, saying it "will bring great relief" to the people in Gaza and Israel.

"It is vital to create the conditions that would be conducive for the reconstruction of Gaza; and to achieve stability, security and peace throughout the Middle East," said a MFA spokesperson.

In a statement on Oct 10, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that the "road ahead will not be easy" but said that Singapore stands ready to help Palestinians in the recovery process.

"Singapore stands ready to step up our capacity building programmes to help the Palestinians in this process.

"We will contribute in whatever way we can to ensure that both Israelis and Palestinians can live in lasting peace and security," PM Wong said.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by two members of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Affairs - Members of Parliament Yip Hon Weng and Hazlina Abdul Halim - and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

