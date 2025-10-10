PM Lawrence Wong welcomes Israel-Hamas peace agreement, says Singapore 'stands ready' to help

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he welcomes the agreement by Israel and Hamas to commence the first phase of US President Donald Trump's proposed plan to end the Gaza conflict.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 10), PM Wong said that “it has been two long years” since the Oct 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

“Far too many lives have been lost, and the suffering has been immense”, said PM Wong.

He also acknowledged the role of US President Donald Trump and the regional intermediaries.

“I commend the leadership of President Donald Trump, and the invaluable efforts of Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye in helping to achieve this breakthrough”.

PM Wong added that the “road ahead will not be easy” and hopes that Israel and Hamas will soon reach a final agreement so that Gazans can begin to rebuild their lives and homes.

“Singapore stands ready to step up our capacity building programmes to help the Palestinians in this process.

“We will contribute in whatever way we can to ensure that both Israelis and Palestinians can live in lasting peace and security,” said PM Wong.

On Thursday (Oct 9), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged all parties to make further progress to resolve outstanding issues.

"It is to create the conditions that would be conducive for the reconstruction of Gaza; and to achieve stability, security and peace throughout the Middle East," added a MFA spokesperson.

Trump's peace proposal

Trump’s 20-point peace proposal, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

The first phase aims at a ceasefire, release of hostages and prisoners, restraint in the military conflict and bringing in supplies to Gaza.

