Watch live: DPM Heng Swee Keat announces fourth round of support measures in Fortitude Budget

Jobs will be a key part in the Fortitude Budget, which will be announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat this afternoon (May 26).

Heng, who is also Finance Minister, wrote in an earlier Facebook post: "The decision to use our past reserves has not been an easy one — we deliberated long and hard on this. Our past reserves were hard-earned, and we have the responsibility of making every dollar count."

The Jobs Support Scheme has helped many employers retain their workers, he said, while acknowledging that some have lost their jobs or are worried that they might be retrenched.

"Those in your 40s and 50s are more anxious. We will help you turn anxiety into action," he wrote.

This includes support for people to learn and upskill, and the creation of new jobs for those who are seeking employment.

"We are also creating traineeships and other opportunities for those completing their post-secondary education this year," he added.

This marks the fourth round of support measures this year — coming after the Unity Budget on Feb 1, the Resilience Budget on March 26, and the Solidarity Budget on April 6.

