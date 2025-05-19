'We do it because we care': RDU to continue engaging Singaporeans despite no GE2025 mandate

The opposition Red Dot United (RDU) said they are keeping their promise to continue serving Singaporeans despite failing to secure any seats at the recent general election.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (May 18), RDU shared that the party is dedicated to continue with its community outreach, as member Harish Mohanadas spent Saturday morning at Block 287 Bukit Batok East listening to some of the residents' concerns.

A resident had recognised Mohanadas and questioned his reasons for continuing the outreach.

"In Singapore, people have grown used to politicians disappearing after Polling Day. The assumption is: if you didn’t win, you won’t bother," RDU said.

"But we made a promise. And even without the mandate, we intend to keep it," they added, saying that the work does not stop despite their recent setback.

Mohanadas was part of a five-member team from RDU that contested in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC. The team's other four members were Osman Sulaiman, Liyana Dhamirah, Ben Puah and Marcus Neo.

They lost to the incumbent People's Action Party (PAP) team led by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, which received 76.66 per cent of the votes on May 3.

'We do it because we care'

The party then reiterated their position on wanting to provide representation for Singaporeans, despite the difficulties of doing so without a mandate.

"We do it because we care. Because someone has to show up," said RDU, adding that they are continuing their groundwork out of passion despite being busy with "raising children, caring for elderly parents, or just trying to stay afloat like everyone else".

From their walkabout, Mohanadas said he was able to gather feedback from the residents of Block 287, which included concerns regarding unaddressed dengue breeding sites and the lack of a sheltered route to the nearby market.

RDU concluded their post by recognising residents and supporters who motivate them to keep going, promising that they will not be "inactive post-GE" and that their work "won’t end just because (they) didn’t win".

"We’re on the ground, doing what we can, with what we have, because this is what genuine representation looks like," RDU said.

RDU contested 3 GRCs and 1 SMC

The party fielded 15 candidates across three GRCs and one SMCs but failed to win any seats in the 2025 General Election.

The party contested in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Nee Soon GRC and Jurong Central SMC.

It garnered 3.96 per cent of the national vote share, with their Nee Soon GRC team performing the best with 26.19 per cent of votes.

While they did not manage to secure any seats in Parliament, secretary-general Ravi Philemon found the results encouraging.

"What is most heartening for us is that the people have spoken, with their votes, that there is a place for politics like RDU's in Singapore," said Philemon in a Facebook post on May 4, promising that the party will be back at the next general election in 2030.

[[nid:717403]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com