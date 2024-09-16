We look inside Pope Francis' Punggol residence - what has gelato to do with it?

Some may find comfort of home in a tub of gelato — and it appears Pope Francis isn't too different.

To welcome the 87-year-old pontiff, a fridge in his residence in Singapore was stocked with the icy treats.

Pope Francis stayed several days in a retreat centre tucked in a sleepy estate in Punggol during his visit to Singapore from Sept 11 to 13.

On Monday (Sept 16), AsiaOne had the opportunity to take a look inside his room at the St Francis Xavier Retreat Centre, amid preparations for Chancery archival of items used in the trip.

"It was a special request by the Vatican team to fill the fridge up with gelatos," Helen Seah, property manager of the retreat centre, told AsiaOne.

"Apparently, the Holy Father's favourite treat is gelato."

Pope Francis' room, prepared by 35 people in the hospitality team, had a desk with adjustable height to fit a chair that was specially made for him.

Next to the desk was a tabernacle from St Anne's Church for the Pope to pray in his room.

Beside the washroom was a cupboard holding a single stole that Pope Francis wore when he held mass in the retreat centre's chapel.

Simplicity and functionality were the priorities when preparing the pontiff's room.

"We want his stay to be as comfortable as possible," Seah said.

"I feel very blessed," she added. "It's such a great opportunity that I get to be part of this committee and to serve the Holy Father."

The Pope's room, located on the ground floor of a three-storey building, granted him easy access to the dining room as well as the pick-up point where an electric car would ferry him to various destinations around Singapore.

Before he headed out for his appointments each morning, the pontiff would hold mass in a chapel within the retreat centre.

The Vatican delegation also stayed in the same area, with an aide occupying a room right opposite the Pope's.

His bodyguards stayed in rooms on the higher floors, alongside managers of the Centre and local law enforcement officers.

There was also a basketball court and a swimming pool in the vicinity.

Archiving for the future

AsiaOne understands that the items that will be archived include the photographs taken and the booklets used during the events, the Order of Mass and various paraphernalia that will show the effort needed to host the Pope in Singapore.

Other items in the room, which were borrowed for the Pope's visit, will be returned to their owners. One such item is the tabernacle which will be sent back to St Anne's Church.

The Pope's stole and his vestments — used both in the retreat centre and in public — will also be archived.

The items that will be stored by the Chancery will be kept in rooms with air conditioning, as well as humidity and temperature control.

