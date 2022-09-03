'We saved more than $6,000': Couple who met working at Teo Heng thank KTV boss for covering their wedding expenses

One employer here recently showed that you don't have to be related by blood to consider each other family.

A man from China, known as Jiang, met his wife, a Malaysian surnamed Zhuang, in Singapore seven years ago when they both worked at the popular family KTV chain Teo Heng.

When the couple decided to get married, they were taken aback by the high costs of holding a wedding ceremony now. It was then that Jackson Teo, the founder of Teo Heng, offered to pay the full wedding expenses.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, Jiang, 31, told reporters: "My mind went blank. I didn't dare to believe that I have such a good employer and that I'm experiencing such a pleasant surprise."

He still works at the karaoke company while Zhuang, 28, has left.

Jiang added Teo decorated the Teo Heng outlet at Katong Shopping Centre to hold the wedding ceremony there on Sept 1.

Zhuang said they have nothing but deep gratitude for her former employer. His assistance has helped them to save more than $6,000.

"We are really grateful to him for helping us create such warm and meaningful memories. We couldn't let him worry about the other aspects of the wedding, so we insisted on taking care of some decorations and the buffet, which cost more than $1,000."

The couple said Teo Heng is like a big family to them, allowing them to feel a lot of warmth in Singapore as outsiders.

Over 20 people attended their wedding, the report added, and among them was Toh Soon Huat, the voluntary executive chairman of Sian Chay Medical Institution, who officiated their wedding.

When interviewed, Teo said that he treats the couple like how a parent treats his children.

"It's really hard for them to leave their homes to work here. As an elder, I have to think about how to care for them and make them feel at ease here."

He added that he hopes the newlyweds will live well and continue to work hard for their family and their future.

