We want to know what happened, says family of Gojek passenger who rejected $40 voucher after car ends up in pool

The family of the elderly woman whose Gojek driver accidentally drove into a condo pool has rejected the ride-hailing company's offer of a $40 voucher.

"We want to know what happened, and we hope that Gojek can paint us a full picture of the incident," said the elderly woman's granddaughter in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Tuesday (March 7).

The 42-year-old career development coach added that her family will be meeting with representatives from Gojek to resolve the issue.

Recounting the incident to the Chinese daily, the 79-year-old passenger who goes by the name Vasanta, said that her driver was a man who looked like he was in his 60s.

As it was raining heavily that day, she believes that her driver mistakenly drove onto the sidewalk and eventually into the pool as he couldn't see the road.

AsiaOne has reached out to Gojek for more information.

Since the incident last Tuesday, several clips and photos have been shared on social media, showing the white car partially submerged in the condo's pool.

A resident of the condo, Charlie Tan Liang Yu, uploaded a 17-second video on TikTok, joking in the captions: "A new meaning to what carpooling means".

Speaking to AsiaOne earlier this month, Tan said that the incident occurred at about 9pm, when it was pouring.

He shared that there was a small pedestrian pathway at the corner of the estate leading to the pool.

Tan said that he was later told by the chairman of the condo's management council that the passenger in the vehicle had allegedly told the driver to follow that pathway.

A security guard told the driver that this section of the condo was not meant for vehicles and asked the driver to reverse his car.

The driver then attempted a three-point turn but "he drove onto the grass, stepped on the gas pedal and went into the pool", recounted Tan.

Eventually, a tow truck arrived at 12am to pull the white car out of the water.

A Gojek spokesman later issued a statement saying that the company is looking into the case, and is in the process of speaking to the customer and driver to resolve the issue and take necessary action.

ALSO READ: Car drives into swimming pool at Geylang condominium

claudiatan@asiaone.com