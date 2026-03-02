Singapore to experience thundery showers on most afternoons in first half of March

Thundery showers are forecast to make a return on most afternoons in the first two weeks of March, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (March 2).

The weatherman said showers may extend into the evening on a few of these days, adding that the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are expected to continue in the period, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west to north-east.

During the fortnight, daily temperatures are expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with temperatures reaching around 35 deg C on a few days.

The second half of February was wet, particularly over the first few days of Chinese New Year, with thundery showers falling over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, extending into the evening on some days.

Temperatures were above 32 deg C on most days — with a high of 35.2 deg C recorded at Admiralty on Feb 28.

On Feb 19, widespread heavy thundery showers affected Singapore in the afternoon and evening, with a total rainfall of 148.6mm — the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of February — at Margaret Drive.

