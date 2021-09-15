When Delvin met Chelsea: National athletes take wedding photos at Singapore Sports Hub

Not many couples would have their wedding photoshoot at Singapore Sports Hub but then again, how many couples are like Delvin Goh and Chelsea Sim?

They chose the location because it was where they first met.

Goh plays for Asean Basketball League's Singapore Slingers while Sim, 25, is a decorated SEA Games medalist in taekwondo, though she recently retired from the national team.

In September 2019, their paths crossed at the athletes' corner of the Singapore Sports Institute – which is part of the Sports Hub.

In a recent interview, the 26-year-old professional basketball player said: "Chelsea was getting a massage when I walked into the athlete's corner.

"The funny thing is, we have both been national athletes since we were 14 or 15 years old, participated in many SEA Games, and stayed in the same hotels, but we had never met each other before that day."

According to The Straits Times, Goh proposed to Sim last December and the couple got hitched on April 14 this year.

Goh also mentioned how understanding they are towards each other's commitments and how comfortable he feels around his wife.

He added: “I want to lead a happy life with Chelsea, start a family, continue my basketball journey and start a business! Most importantly, I hope we will both stay healthy.”

