'Where is my parcel?' Customers bombard J&T Express' Facebook page

J&T Express has come under fire as customers expressed their unhappiness with their poor level of service.

In recent weeks, many of them have bombarded the delivery company's Facebook page with their bad experiences, complaining of "packages pending delivery" or couriers who failed to show up.

Most of the customers' gripes were found under the comments section of a pinned post on Covid-19 measures uploaded last September.

Although the post is several months old, complaints are still trickling in and the post has received over 900 comments at the time of writing.

For some customers, their parcels have been sitting in J&T Express' hub for days or even weeks. But what got on their nerves was the lack of updates from the delivery company on fixing the issues.

While J&T Express responded to some of these comments and asked for tracking numbers, it did not appear to follow up on the cases after customers provided details of their parcels.

One customer said "It's already nine days in your hub [sic]" as others simply needed an answer to one question: "Where is my parcel?"

All this unhappiness online had a customer feeling worried about whether they'd receive their parcel but the delivery went smoothly after they did a quick check with J&T Express.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for J&T Express Singapore said weather conditions, traffic, and pandemic developments are the main factors in supply chain disruption.

J&T is looking to mitigate these issues "to the best of its abilities" and has expanded its team and facilities over the last two years to maximise operational capacity.

"We will continue to expand our logistics network and the team in Singapore to provide efficient, secure, and quality express services to our customers and to support the growing demand for domestic and international delivery not only in Singapore but also across the region," the spokesperson added.

Customers who still facing issues are advised to contact the company's customer service team.

Last May, J&T Express apologised after a customer shared his bad experience on Facebook.

The company's courier was seen dropping a parcel in front of the customer's gate before pressing the doorbell and walking away.

