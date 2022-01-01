Where's the fireworks? Singaporeans stumped by Buona Vista's empty skies during New Year's Eve countdown

Given the current Covid-19 situation, the countdown fireworks displays were brought to the heartlands for a second-year running. However, some Singaporeans had a rather disappointing start to their year.

On Friday (Dec 31) night, TikTok user Naomi drove an hour to Buona Vista to be under a fireworks display that, unfortunately for her, never materialised.

The fireworks were set off at Commonwealth instead, one MRT stop away from Buona Vista.

In a 20-second profanity-laden clip, which has since garnered over 220,000 views and 429 comments, Naomi shared her annoyance at the situation.

With a camera on the ready, Naomi was eagerly anticipating a fireworks display but all she got was the audio.

The fireworks were set off behind The Metropolis and that obscured the view for Naomi and the crowd of people who'd gathered at Buona Vista.

In response, the crowd giggled and groaned at their missed opportunity to view a live fireworks display.

They weren't the only ones who lost out though. In the comments section, netizens around the country bemoaned their New Year's Eve countdown experience.

Screengrab/TikTok/Naomi

According to the People's Association, Buona Vista, Hougang, and Kembangan were among the 10 heartland sites where fireworks would be set off.

The fireworks, traditionally set off at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, were moved to the heartlands for the second year in a row to minimise crowding and to allow members of the public to enjoy the displays from their homes.

To end on a merrier note, here are some highlights from others who managed to catch the fireworks.

