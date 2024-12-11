'Whole corridor stank': Jurong residents accuse neighbour of pouring 'urine' outside their flats

Several residents in Jurong West are at their wits' end over a man who has been pouring what was believed to be urine outside their flats.

Huang, who lives at Block 823 Jurong West Street 81, told Shin Min Daily News that his neighbour, who is in his 60s, has been behaving strangely for years.

The 52-year-old engineer said that he lodged a police report on Nov 26 after two other neighbours found traces of urine-like liquid along the common corridor.

On Dec 3, Huang called the cops again after detecting traces of the liquid in the corridor outside his unit as well as the clothes he had hung out to dry.

"I saw a figure flash by, but no one answered the door when the police arrived," said Huang.

"He lives on the other end of the corridor and I heard he had received warnings from the authorities before."

Several residents living on the floors below the man's flat also said that they found the foul-smelling liquid along their corridors.

Some of them lodged a police report and alerted the town council.

"It first started three or four months ago," said 50-year-old Alfie. "It smelt of urine and the whole corridor stank. I called the police and asked the town council to help clean up."

Another resident, who only gave her name as Angela, said that the man appeared to be more restrained after a police report was filed against him.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the man's flat, his son answered the door and denied that his father had spilt anything outside his home.

Residents claimed that the man is living in a "rubbish home", with items such as clothes, bags and bamboo poles piling up in the rooms and along the corridor

A flask containing a yellowish liquid was seen outside his flat, according to Shin Min.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged.

Huang said that other residents in the block also found incidents of high-rise littering, newspaper theft and someone randomly pressing the buttons on the lift.

49-year-old technician Kanan said his potted plants were splashed with urine and his uniform was stolen.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, a spokesperson from West Coast Town Council said that while the identity of the person involved was still unknown, they took the matter seriously and cleaned up the affected areas.

The town council also clarified that the yellow liquid was not urine, but a substance used to repel insects.

The case has been handed over to the National Environment Agency for investigation and follow-up, the spokesperson added.

